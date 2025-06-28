Patron Partners LLC Acquires 669 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 14,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 104,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

