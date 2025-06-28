iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.