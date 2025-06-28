Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

