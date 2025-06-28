Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.4% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after acquiring an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $279.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.