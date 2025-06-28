National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 4.9% increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

