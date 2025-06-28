WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

WaFd Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WAFDP opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. WaFd has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

