WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
WaFd Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of WAFDP opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. WaFd has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $19.75.
WaFd Company Profile
