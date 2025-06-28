Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Up 13.2% – Should You Buy?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 598,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the average daily volume of 80,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Banxa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

