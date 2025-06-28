MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,281.77. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,576,696. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $209.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.14 and a beta of 1.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

