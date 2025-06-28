Little House Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,558 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,871,000 after buying an additional 3,266,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,484,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,166,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after buying an additional 1,158,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

