Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 7,701 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $31,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

