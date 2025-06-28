TPG Advisors LLC Acquires 2,893 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after buying an additional 7,710,766 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.