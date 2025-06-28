Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $36.42 Million Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,495 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 1.11% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $36,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.