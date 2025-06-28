Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.51 Million Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $62,654,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.