Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,299,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,321,000 after buying an additional 60,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,682,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $273.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.62 and its 200-day moving average is $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

