Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Crown by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 33.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $105.38. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.