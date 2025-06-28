Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,580,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 865% from the average session volume of 163,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Niobay Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.