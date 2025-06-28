Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE ELAN opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,065,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 76,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 2,445,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

