Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Posts Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Exicure Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $5.89 on Friday. Exicure has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

