Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 23.30 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Heavitree Brewery Price Performance

LON:HVT opened at GBX 215 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. Heavitree Brewery has a 52 week low of GBX 168.78 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.50 ($4.32).

Get Heavitree Brewery alerts:

About Heavitree Brewery

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.