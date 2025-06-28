Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 23.30 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 17.99%.
Heavitree Brewery Price Performance
LON:HVT opened at GBX 215 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. Heavitree Brewery has a 52 week low of GBX 168.78 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.50 ($4.32).
About Heavitree Brewery
