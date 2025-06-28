Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $120.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

