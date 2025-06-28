Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $780.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

