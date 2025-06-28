Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,487,000 after acquiring an additional 478,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,600,000 after buying an additional 229,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,942,000 after buying an additional 4,676,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,132,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 216,617 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.