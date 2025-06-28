L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $247.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.10. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LHX

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.