Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,682,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after acquiring an additional 209,467 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

