iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.