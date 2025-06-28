iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2025

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.