TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VOO stock opened at $566.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $568.33. The stock has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

