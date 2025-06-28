Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Amundi increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,225 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

