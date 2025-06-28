BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,244,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.05.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5%

INTU opened at $776.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $787.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,896 shares of company stock worth $204,351,942. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

