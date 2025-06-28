Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,999,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $279.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

