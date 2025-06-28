iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,694,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

