iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Cut by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%
IUSV stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
