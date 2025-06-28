Little House Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $550.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.