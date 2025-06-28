Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 150,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invvlu Mu Incm Price Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

About Invvlu Mu Incm

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

