Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Holdings Decreased by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 3.2% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPA. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $140.56 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.