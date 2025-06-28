Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Holdings Decreased by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 3.2% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPA. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $140.56 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
