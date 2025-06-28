Contrasting Lennar (LEN) & The Competition

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lennar to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Lennar has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lennar pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 12.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Lennar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.20% 12.73% 8.57% Lennar Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lennar and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 15 2 1 2.22 Lennar Competitors 376 1819 2059 65 2.42

Lennar currently has a consensus price target of $128.85, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Lennar’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lennar and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $35.44 billion $3.93 billion 9.13 Lennar Competitors $11.16 billion $1.27 billion 5.29

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Lennar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lennar beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.