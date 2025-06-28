Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Financial Survey

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Haverty Furniture Companies and Fortune Brands Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fortune Brands Innovations 0 7 5 0 2.42

Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus target price of $77.17, suggesting a potential upside of 50.40%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million 0.45 $20.35 million $1.26 15.96 Fortune Brands Innovations $4.61 billion 1.34 $471.90 million $3.41 15.05

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Fortune Brands Innovations”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haverty Furniture Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Fortune Brands Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies N/A N/A N/A Fortune Brands Innovations 9.42% 20.96% 7.50%

Volatility and Risk

Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Haverty Furniture Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Fortune Brands Innovations pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Haverty Furniture Companies pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortune Brands Innovations pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortune Brands Innovations has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats Haverty Furniture Companies on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of February 23, 2021, it operated 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands. The Outdoors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking, railing, and cladding under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. The Security segment manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock, American Lock, Yale, and August brands; and fire-resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. The company sells its products through various sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce, and other retail outlets. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

