Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $9.35 Million in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,350,000. CrowdStrike comprises 4.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $499.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.08 and a 200 day moving average of $401.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $506.35.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $115,966,659. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

