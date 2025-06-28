CWC Advisors LLC. Takes $318,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3,659.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,008,000 after buying an additional 1,958,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 57,620 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 276,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,602 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.