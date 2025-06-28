Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $149.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

