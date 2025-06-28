VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,197,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,872,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,459,000 after acquiring an additional 790,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,248,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,632,000 after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,701 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,678,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 75,221 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.