Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

