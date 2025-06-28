Colonial River Investments LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Colonial River Investments LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICLO opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

