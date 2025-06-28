WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

