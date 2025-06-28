CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Stock Position Reduced by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,748,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,531 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up about 5.2% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 1.10% of CNH Industrial worth $168,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,077.40. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $13.02 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.