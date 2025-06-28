Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.73 on Friday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.63.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

