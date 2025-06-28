3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $28.72. 3i Group shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 4,612 shares trading hands.

3i Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

3i Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2298 per share. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.34%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

