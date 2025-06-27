Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

