Tranquility Partners LLC Has $630,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.11. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.36.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

