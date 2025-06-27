Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 554 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

SCHD opened at $26.39 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

