Tranquility Partners LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

